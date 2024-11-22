Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Purchases 70 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $392,478,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 22.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,967,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,759 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 24,683.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,961,070,000 after purchasing an additional 944,876 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1,147.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 626,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $129,415,000 after purchasing an additional 575,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Honeywell International by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $630,086,000 after purchasing an additional 325,272 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Baird R W cut shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.45.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $225.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.66 and a 52 week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.19%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

