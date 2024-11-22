Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $98.82 and last traded at $97.55, with a volume of 53034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.81.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 53.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.49.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 107.97%. The company had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Planet Fitness

In other Planet Fitness news, insider Jennifer Simmons sold 11,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $1,101,778.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,382. This trade represents a 37.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Fitness

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $604,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at $312,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,524,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,061,000 after purchasing an additional 37,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 149.2% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 27,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Stories

