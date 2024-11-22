Piper Sandler Cuts Stem (NYSE:STEM) Price Target to $0.30

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $1.50 to $0.30 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential downside of 25.37% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on STEM. Susquehanna raised their target price on Stem from $0.50 to $0.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Stem from $1.00 to $0.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Stem from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Stem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Stem from $4.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.67.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stem by 73.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 14,307 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Stem by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 21,249 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Stem by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 167,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,703 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stem by 2,416.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27,374 shares during the period. 61.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.
