Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 35,300 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 33% compared to the average volume of 26,603 call options.

Shares of PBR traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.98. 15,713,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,611,055. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $17.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average is $14.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous Variable dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 16.3%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 460.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 396.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 571.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $15.40 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. HSBC lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.40 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.24.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

