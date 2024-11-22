Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 35,300 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 33% compared to the average volume of 26,603 call options.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Up 5.9 %
Shares of PBR traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.98. 15,713,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,611,055. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $17.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average is $14.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous Variable dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 16.3%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 33.59%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $15.40 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. HSBC lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.40 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.24.
Get Our Latest Analysis on PBR
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile
Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.
