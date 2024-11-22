Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.10.

Shares of MD opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.55.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 12.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark S. Ordan sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $423,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,784.05. The trade was a 16.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura A. Linynsky sold 7,000 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $78,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,805 shares in the company, valued at $343,783.80. This trade represents a 18.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,808 shares of company stock worth $751,277. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

