PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Price Performance

Shares of PED opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.03 million, a PE ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 0.60. PEDEVCO has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

