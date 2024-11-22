PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
PEDEVCO Price Performance
Shares of PED opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.03 million, a PE ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 0.60. PEDEVCO has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10.
PEDEVCO Company Profile
