Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Shares Sold by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,015 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,023 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 11,390.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 69.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy Trading Up 5.7 %

NYSE:BTU opened at $28.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.72. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $29.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The coal producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 7.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BTU. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Benchmark increased their price target on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Peabody Energy

Insider Transactions at Peabody Energy

In other Peabody Energy news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 10,000 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,759.20. The trade was a 13.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.