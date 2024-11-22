Patrick D. O’brien Buys 40,000 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) Director Patrick D. O’brien purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN opened at $39.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.87. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.52 and a 12 month high of $53.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $355.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.13 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 22.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.96%.

MBIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Institutional Trading of Merchants Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBIN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 994,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,962,000 after purchasing an additional 24,122 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 446.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $587,000. 24.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

