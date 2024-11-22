Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.26-6.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.12-9.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.13 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.260-6.390 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $416.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.78.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $397.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.12. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $260.09 and a one year high of $408.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.82.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks are set to split before the market opens on Monday, December 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, November 20th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, December 13th.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.50, for a total value of $11,970,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,115,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,926,027.50. This trade represents a 3.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.49, for a total transaction of $3,484,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,983,359.33. This represents a 24.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,252 shares of company stock worth $89,041,637. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

