Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Given New $450.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $416.00 to $450.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PANW. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.78.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW stock traded down $17.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $380.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,653,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,849,889. The company has a market capitalization of $123.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.12. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $260.09 and a 1 year high of $408.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $363.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.82.

Palo Alto Networks shares are going to split on Monday, December 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, November 20th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, December 13th.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 81,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.99, for a total value of $30,022,832.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,680,932.85. This represents a 11.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.49, for a total value of $3,484,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,983,359.33. The trade was a 24.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 254,252 shares of company stock valued at $89,041,637. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Tradewinds LLC. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 2,315 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.4% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 4,035 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 9.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 348 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

