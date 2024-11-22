Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJFree Report) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,365,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688,006 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 103.76% of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF worth $66,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF in the second quarter valued at about $379,000.

Shares of PSMJ stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.75 million, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.56.

The Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (PSMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSMJ was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

