Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,515,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,870,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 6.24% of Par Pacific as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Par Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $978,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 5.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 49,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PARR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Par Pacific from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Par Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Par Pacific Stock Performance

PARR opened at $17.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $971.85 million, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.99. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

