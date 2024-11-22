Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $83.48 Million Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,639,356 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 822,892 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 2.87% of RingCentral worth $83,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RNG. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,886,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in RingCentral in the third quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in RingCentral by 15.7% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 62,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 381,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,057,000 after buying an additional 151,433 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on RNG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on RingCentral from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $76,818.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,201.20. The trade was a 1.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RingCentral Price Performance

Shares of RNG opened at $34.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.98 and a 1-year high of $40.98.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $608.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.91 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral Profile

(Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.