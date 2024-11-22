Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,928,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581,273 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.38% of Harmony Biosciences worth $77,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 17.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 7.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $389,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 98.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 9.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

HRMY opened at $33.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.53. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.97 and a 1-year high of $41.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.15. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HRMY. Mizuho raised their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 21,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $869,943.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

