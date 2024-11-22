Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 224,935.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,056,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055,913 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 2.87% of NetScout Systems worth $44,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the third quarter worth about $456,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 446,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,709,000 after acquiring an additional 178,269 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 203.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 28,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NetScout Systems

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $122,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,434 shares in the company, valued at $816,993.54. This trade represents a 13.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Friday, July 26th.

NetScout Systems Stock Up 1.5 %

NTCT stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $24.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.12.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Articles

