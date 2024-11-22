Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 64,489 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,561,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,489 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 3.18% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $116,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 1,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CALM has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.
Cal-Maine Foods Stock Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ CALM opened at $95.78 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $96.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.49 and its 200-day moving average is $71.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of -0.12.
Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $785.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.65 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business’s revenue was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.
Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.
