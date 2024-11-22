Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $2.99 on Thursday. Oxbridge Re has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 212.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares during the quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.77% of Oxbridge Re worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

