Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Oshkosh worth $5,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OSK. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,434,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,235,000 after acquiring an additional 235,496 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 3,329.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 240,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,073,000 after acquiring an additional 233,218 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,368,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 623,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,405,000 after purchasing an additional 85,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,814,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,370,000 after purchasing an additional 78,235 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Oshkosh stock opened at $109.24 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $93.34 and a 52-week high of $127.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 19.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.14.

About Oshkosh

Free Report

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

