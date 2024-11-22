OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Performance

OptimumBank stock opened at $4.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. OptimumBank has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $5.90. The company has a market cap of $49.34 million, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimumBank

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in OptimumBank by 21.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in OptimumBank in the third quarter valued at $323,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 59.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 30,202 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimumBank in the 1st quarter worth about $1,100,000. 7.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

