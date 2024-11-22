Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 854 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 19.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 28.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 374.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth $239,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:WSM opened at $172.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.76. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.87 and a 52 week high of $181.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.34 and a 200 day moving average of $144.55.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 51.57%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WSM. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on Williams-Sonoma

Insider Activity

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,494,726.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,099. This represents a 42.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total value of $5,810,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,766,978.12. This represents a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,100 shares of company stock valued at $12,525,126. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.