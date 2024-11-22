Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 5,178 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 63.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,178 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $217.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $225.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.25.

Insider Transactions at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $667,454.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,557.60. The trade was a 19.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 20,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.20, for a total value of $4,415,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,356,749. The trade was a 10.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,974 shares of company stock valued at $6,924,594 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $211.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.77. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.37 and a 1-year high of $219.52.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.83 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

