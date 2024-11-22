Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $860,000 Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 51.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,668 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Match Group were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 617.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Match Group by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Match Group by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 433.5% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $42.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Match Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Match Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

