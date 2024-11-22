Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $801,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 71.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,141 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in AT&T were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,549,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,123 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,109,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,374 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,558,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $985,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,228 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in AT&T by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 30,092,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,070,000 after buying an additional 315,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,113,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,256,000 after buying an additional 675,082 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $23.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.88. The company has a market capitalization of $165.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

