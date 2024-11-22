Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $443,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 67.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1,054.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $43,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $222.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $205.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.83. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $153.92 and a one year high of $237.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 97.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. DZ Bank cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,928. This trade represents a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

