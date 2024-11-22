Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 779 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.7 %

JKHY opened at $172.37 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.93 and a fifty-two week high of $189.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.34 and a 200-day moving average of $171.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $600.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, insider David B. Foss sold 18,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $3,215,676.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,756,087.80. This trade represents a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.73.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

