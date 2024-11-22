OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.92 and last traded at $17.88, with a volume of 112314 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Sidoti raised OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneSpan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

OneSpan Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.56 million, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSPN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,794,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,499,000 after purchasing an additional 219,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of OneSpan by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,641,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,370,000 after acquiring an additional 25,361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,297,000 after acquiring an additional 14,086 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in OneSpan by 14.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 755,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 93,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in OneSpan by 113.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 337,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 179,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

Featured Articles

