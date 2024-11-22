ON (NYSE:ONON) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.03% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ON in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ON from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ON from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ON from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.05.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ONON
ON Stock Up 4.4 %
Institutional Trading of ON
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in ON by 319.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in ON by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in ON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.
About ON
On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ON
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Symbotic Is Up Nearly 50% in 3 Months: Why It Can Keep Winning
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- QuantumScape: High-Risk, High-Reward Solid-State Battery Play?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Santa Claus Rally: 4 Reasons Stocks Could End the Year Strong
Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.