Ocean Outdoor (LON:OOUT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Ocean Outdoor Limited (LON:OOUT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.20 ($0.13) and traded as high as GBX 10.20 ($0.13). Ocean Outdoor shares last traded at GBX 10.20 ($0.13), with a volume of 169 shares trading hands.
Ocean Outdoor Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £5.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.
Ocean Outdoor Company Profile
Ocean Outdoor Limited provides digital out-of-home advertising services in Denmark, Finland, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It creates broadcast and online content for entertaining and influential brand experiences for national audiences. The company was formerly known as Ocelot Partners Limited and changed its name to Ocean Outdoor Limited in March 2018.
