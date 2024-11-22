Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Up 12.1% Over Last 7 Days

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Oasis Network has a market cap of $593.79 million and $68.51 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0841 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,306.42 or 0.03332278 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00040280 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00005716 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00009475 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00010301 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00007401 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.08427643 USD and is up 7.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $66,048,872.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.