Nwam LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SDY stock opened at $141.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $118.30 and a 12-month high of $144.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.06.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

