Nwam LLC Takes $15.46 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 196,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,462,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Nwam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 122.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $77.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.44. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.70 and a one year high of $79.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.