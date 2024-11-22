Nwam LLC Sells 25 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Nwam LLC trimmed its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 9.1% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.0% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.3% during the second quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MercadoLibre Price Performance
Shares of MELI opened at $1,963.60 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,324.99 and a 12-month high of $2,161.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,027.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,852.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $99.55 billion, a PE ratio of 69.34, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on MercadoLibre
MercadoLibre Company Profile
MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MercadoLibre
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.