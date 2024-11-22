Nwam LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 104,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,061,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 233,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.9% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 308,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,835,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $70.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.07 and a 200 day moving average of $65.30. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $53.31 and a one year high of $70.59.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

