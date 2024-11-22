Nwam LLC Invests $8.01 Million in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,006,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,748,758 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 505.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 813,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,515,000 after acquiring an additional 679,010 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,967,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,808,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,493,000 after acquiring an additional 314,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 770,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,756,000 after acquiring an additional 211,811 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $201.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.33. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $162.98 and a 52 week high of $203.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.