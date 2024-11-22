Nwam LLC Invests $3.94 Million in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2,014.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter valued at $123,000.

VONV stock opened at $86.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.28. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12 month low of $68.20 and a 12 month high of $86.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.437 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

