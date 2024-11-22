Nwam LLC Invests $10.53 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,526,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

VTI opened at $295.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $443.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $286.07 and a 200 day moving average of $274.07. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.45 and a fifty-two week high of $298.12.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

