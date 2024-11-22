NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) Shares Down 1.7% – Should You Sell?

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.54. 93,165 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,942,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.
NuZee Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.86.
NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter. NuZee had a negative net margin of 251.32% and a negative return on equity of 1,600.52%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
NuZee Company Profile
NuZee, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packs, and sells single-serve pour-over coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and food service companies in North America and South Korea. The company sells its products under Coffee Blenders, Twin Peaks, DRIPKIT, and Stone Brewing brand names.
