NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) Shares Down 1.7% – Should You Sell?

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.54. 93,165 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,942,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

NuZee Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.86.

NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter. NuZee had a negative net margin of 251.32% and a negative return on equity of 1,600.52%.

In other NuZee news, major shareholder Info Pte. Ltd. Dyt purchased 701,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $399,999.78. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,496,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,810.63. This trade represents a 88.34 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NuZee, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packs, and sells single-serve pour-over coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and food service companies in North America and South Korea. The company sells its products under Coffee Blenders, Twin Peaks, DRIPKIT, and Stone Brewing brand names.

