Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 2.06 per share by the aerospace company on Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

Northrop Grumman has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Northrop Grumman has a payout ratio of 29.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Northrop Grumman to earn $27.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.9 %

NOC stock opened at $496.41 on Friday. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $418.60 and a 12 month high of $555.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $521.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $486.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 25.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $614.00 to $643.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $579.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $474.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $550.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on NOC

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.93, for a total value of $616,067.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $286,183.41. This represents a 68.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,289 shares of company stock worth $685,273 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.