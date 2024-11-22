Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by Studio Investment Management LLC

Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 343.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $533,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,552,052.30. This trade represents a 17.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,184.80. This represents a 9.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,906 shares of company stock worth $8,176,652. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

NTRS stock opened at $109.32 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $75.43 and a one year high of $109.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.34 and a 200-day moving average of $89.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTRS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

