Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.70 Per Share

Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Northern 2 VCT’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Northern 2 VCT Stock Performance

Shares of NTV traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 54.50 ($0.69). 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,242. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 52.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 53.60. Northern 2 VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 50.50 ($0.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 57.50 ($0.72). The stock has a market cap of £121.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5,300.00 and a beta of 0.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cecilia McAnulty acquired 1,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 56 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £633.92 ($798.09). 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Northern 2 VCT

Northern 2 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. It prefer to invest in growth capital investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, buyout, mature, and early stage investments. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments.

