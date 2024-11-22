Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Trading Down 0% – Here’s What Happened

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Free Report) dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.23 and last traded at $14.23. Approximately 60 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.

Nordex Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.81.

About Nordex

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates in Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

