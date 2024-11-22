NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

NXE has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Ventum Financial upped their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark upped their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.42.

NexGen Energy stock opened at C$12.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 71.76 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.48. NexGen Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.23.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

