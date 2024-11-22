NewMed Energy – Limited Partnership (OTC:DKDRF) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

NewMed Energy – Limited Partnership (OTC:DKDRF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 21st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0554 per share on Thursday, December 12th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of NewMed Energy – Limited Partnership stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65. NewMed Energy – Limited Partnership has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $3.15.

NewMed Energy – Limited Partnership engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum, natural gas, and condensate in Israel and Cyprus. The company holds interests in the Leviathan project, which covers an area of 500 square kilometer (km2) located to the west of the shores of Haifa; the Block 12 that covers an area of approximately 386 km2 located in Cyprus; and the Yam Tethys project, which covers an area of approximately 500 km2 located to the west of the shores of Ashkelon.

