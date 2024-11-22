NewMed Energy – Limited Partnership (OTC:DKDRF) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

NewMed Energy – Limited Partnership (OTC:DKDRF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 21st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0554 per share on Thursday, December 12th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th.
NewMed Energy – Limited Partnership Price Performance
Shares of NewMed Energy – Limited Partnership stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65. NewMed Energy – Limited Partnership has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $3.15.
About NewMed Energy – Limited Partnership
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NewMed Energy – Limited Partnership
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Symbotic Is Up Nearly 50% in 3 Months: Why It Can Keep Winning
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- QuantumScape: High-Risk, High-Reward Solid-State Battery Play?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Santa Claus Rally: 4 Reasons Stocks Could End the Year Strong
Receive News & Ratings for NewMed Energy - Limited Partnership Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMed Energy - Limited Partnership and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.