Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Shares Sold by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 11,125 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NRO stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $4.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0312 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

