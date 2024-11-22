NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Trading Down 4.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.28 and last traded at $12.34. Approximately 191,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 399,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

NPWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on NET Power from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NET Power from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of NET Power to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average is $9.18.

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.17. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NET Power Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Npeh, Llc sold 120,500 shares of NET Power stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $833,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 716,987 shares in the company, valued at $4,961,550.04. The trade was a 14.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 8,871 shares of NET Power stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $62,185.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 960,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,730,146.78. This represents a 0.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,525,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,716,360 in the last 90 days. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPWR. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in NET Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NET Power by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NET Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NET Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in NET Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

