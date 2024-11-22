NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR) Major Shareholder 8 Rivers Capital, Llc Sells 320,371 Shares of Stock

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) major shareholder 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 320,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $4,036,674.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 940,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,844,617.40. This trade represents a 25.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
8 Rivers Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 16th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 517,618 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $3,685,440.16.
- On Monday, October 7th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 8,871 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $62,185.71.
- On Thursday, October 3rd, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 10,433 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $73,031.00.
- On Monday, September 30th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 46,585 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $329,355.95.
- On Monday, September 23rd, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 1,764 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $12,348.00.
- On Friday, September 20th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 26,926 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $188,482.00.
- On Wednesday, September 18th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 80,122 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $562,456.44.
NET Power Stock Up 1.9 %
NYSE NPWR traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $12.79. 645,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,393. NET Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $14.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NET Power from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NET Power from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of NET Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NET Power
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPWR. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of NET Power in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NET Power by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of NET Power during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NET Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in NET Power during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NET Power Company Profile
NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.
