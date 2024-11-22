NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR) Major Shareholder 8 Rivers Capital, Llc Sells 320,371 Shares of Stock

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) major shareholder 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 320,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $4,036,674.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 940,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,844,617.40. This trade represents a 25.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

8 Rivers Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NET Power alerts:

On Wednesday, October 16th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 517,618 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $3,685,440.16.

On Monday, October 7th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 8,871 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $62,185.71.

On Thursday, October 3rd, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 10,433 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $73,031.00.

On Monday, September 30th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 46,585 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $329,355.95.

On Monday, September 23rd, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 1,764 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $12,348.00.

On Friday, September 20th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 26,926 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $188,482.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 80,122 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $562,456.44.

NET Power Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE NPWR traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $12.79. 645,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,393. NET Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $14.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NET Power ( NYSE:NPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.17. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Equities analysts expect that NET Power Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NET Power from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NET Power from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of NET Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

View Our Latest Report on NET Power

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NET Power

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPWR. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of NET Power in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NET Power by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of NET Power during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NET Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in NET Power during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NET Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NET Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NET Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.