Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $86.65 and last traded at $87.12, with a volume of 2295701 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.59.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on NSRGY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank cut Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé in the second quarter valued at $9,577,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Nestlé by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 861,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,887,000 after buying an additional 77,885 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,036,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,417,000 after acquiring an additional 24,826 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nestlé by 304.3% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 16,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 11.9% during the second quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 67,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.
