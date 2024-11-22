Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $86.65 and last traded at $87.12, with a volume of 2295701 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.59.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NSRGY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank cut Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.47.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé in the second quarter valued at $9,577,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Nestlé by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 861,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,887,000 after buying an additional 77,885 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,036,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,417,000 after acquiring an additional 24,826 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nestlé by 304.3% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 16,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 11.9% during the second quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 67,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

