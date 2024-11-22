Neometals (LON:NMT) Trading Up 5.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Neometals Ltd (LON:NMT – Get Free Report) shot up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.06). 928 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 14,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.75 ($0.06).
Neometals Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 18.83. The company has a market capitalization of £32.77 million, a P/E ratio of -161.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.98.
About Neometals
Neometals Ltd explores for mineral projects in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Other. Its projects include the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling project provides recycling service of batteries; Vanadium Recovery project, which recovers vanadium pentoxide through processing of steelmaking by-products; Lithium Refinery project; and Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium project located in Western Australia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Neometals
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend Is Far From Over
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 Rock-Solid Buying Opportunities in the Market Right Now
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- TJX Companies Stock Poised to Hit a New High This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Neometals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neometals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.