Neometals (LON:NMT) Trading Up 5.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Neometals Ltd (LON:NMT – Get Free Report) shot up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.06). 928 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 14,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.75 ($0.06).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 18.83. The company has a market capitalization of £32.77 million, a P/E ratio of -161.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.98.

Neometals Ltd explores for mineral projects in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Other. Its projects include the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling project provides recycling service of batteries; Vanadium Recovery project, which recovers vanadium pentoxide through processing of steelmaking by-products; Lithium Refinery project; and Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium project located in Western Australia.

