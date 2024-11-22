Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 6,016 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,919 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,016 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 135.7% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 192,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 110,531 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 160,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 50,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at First BanCorp.

In other news, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 7,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $164,799.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,943. This trade represents a 7.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 25,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $529,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 236,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,223.10. This represents a 9.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,556 shares of company stock worth $736,365. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FBP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First BanCorp. from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price objective on First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

First BanCorp. Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of FBP opened at $21.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average of $19.62.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $234.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 35.36%.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

