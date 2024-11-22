Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases New Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,170 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 933.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 4,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lennar from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Lennar from $164.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.56.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sonnenfeld sold 17,500 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $3,064,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,654.57. This trade represents a 42.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LEN opened at $168.07 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $125.17 and a 12 month high of $193.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.41 and its 200-day moving average is $169.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.62.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

